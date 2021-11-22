Davis Tech teaches CNC machining to blind students

Customer Name [optional]
Customer Name [optional]
By embracing digital transformation, Davis Technical College is making a career in manufacturing accessible for all. With a primary goal of diversifying the workforce, Davis Tech leverages Autodesk Fusion 360 technology to bring machining skills to the masses. As one of the only schools teaching aerospace machining to the blind, Davis Tech is giving blind students like Marley Passey an opportunity for a rewarding career with their CNC Enhanced program.