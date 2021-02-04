Meet the Makers: David Thompson

The company used AutoCAD for their projects, which ranged from factories and office buildings to large residential complexes – that’s how David’s journey began. “I was a traditionalist and never used computers when I studied architecture, but after doing an AutoCAD training course at this firm, going back to pen and paper was like going back to the stone age,” David says.

He enjoyed using AutoCAD so much that he set up his own business offering training to B2C and B2B companies. Here, he teaches the basics of the software as well as more advanced features to individuals and companies. His clients range from architects and machine designers, to wind farm planners and landscape gardeners – an incredibly diverse mix, all of whom have been able to improve their designs using AutoCAD.