Imagine stepping into a private sanctuary where cinematic magic unfolds. You sink into a luxurious recliner, lights dim, the screen comes to life, and sound envelopes you in stunning clarity. This is the reality that CinemaTech has been creating for more than 25 years and redefining custom home theaters for private estates around the world.

“You can't watch the Oscars, the Super Bowl, or any kind of major event without seeing a CinemaTech client,” says Michael Murphy, president and CEO, CinemaTech. “We’re always going to meet our clients’ expectations, either a seat at a time or a theater at a time—and we take a huge amount of pride in doing that.”

No two CinemaTech projects are alike. Each home theater or custom seating project is a unique blend, requiring seamless coordination between architects, AV integrators, and builders. What truly sets CinemaTech apart is their meticulous approach to design and craftsmanship. “One of our clients told us that every time he steps into his theater, he feels like he’s been transported to another world,” Murphy says. “That’s exactly the reaction we strive for.”

From seating to entire acoustic installations, CinemaTech delivers an unrivaled experience and customizations. And, with Autodesk AutoCAD, they can do it easily, precisely, and more efficiently.