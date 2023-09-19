Each project is a collaboration between various and sometimes changing individual team members. Some are from the same organization, but many are not. It’s part of the reason project management plays such a crucial and discrete role.

Design process protocols were set and expected to be followed at Buro Happold long before its move to a model-first way of working, but the reality was people worked or connected (or didn’t) in different ways.

To expediate model performance speeds when working from home users sometimes downloaded files to hard drives, potentially causing conflict with updates from other sources. There was difficulty in reviewing and tracking updates and design changes, with team members spending time they didn't have on navigating through the confusion of what changed, where, and when.

“Files would be emailed, files would come through SharePoint, files would be stored on another server in another office,” Kinlough says.

Impacts on any one given infrastructure project, which may include up to 5,000 files or more, become even more considerable on a firm-wide scale.

“There's a lot of downtime, just doing simple things such as opening referencing, updating, printing, and saving. When we had to make a quick change, it wasn't quick,” Kinlough says.

Syncing issues arose during the back-and-forth transfer of files. Data shortcuts and Xref issues further slowed workflows. The net effect of built-up pressure to meet deadlines often negatively impacted team morale.

“Deadline days were very problematic, and that affects everyone's pride in their work, especially when you're feeling like you're working really, really hard,” Kinlough says.