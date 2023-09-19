To address these challenges, Brown and Caldwell partnered with Autodesk Consulting, which implemented two custom-developed tools to enhance the performance and reliability of their DWG files:

Model Performance Analytics (MPA) - This tool was designed to assess the root causes of poor DWG file performance.

DWG Cleaner - This tool was developed to repair the files and restore team productivity.

These tools were set up in a remote/virtual machine environment, allowing users to continue their day-to-day work without interruption. During the implementation, a total of five projects were scanned using the MPA tool.

The MPA tool revealed that the poor performance of the DWG files was primarily due to Registered Applications and Circular References. With these root causes identified, the DWG Cleaner tool was then used to repair the files.