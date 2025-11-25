Its Autodesk manufacturing solution has facilitated Rexroth’s design changes, an important benefit for the SLSMC project in particular. Now, Rexroth’s designers are able to make changes and distribute new drawings immediately.

“We used to make changes in one view in AutoCAD, but they weren’t updated in another view,” explains Lambert. “Now, we know that when one feature changes on a model, every drawing that relates to that feature will be automatically updated.”

With design changes made easier, and rich visualization showing complex design details more effectively, Rexroth has been able to reduce design errors. Lambert explains, “We deal with a lot of complex shapes that are difficult to envision, which can lead to problems like interferences and incorrect dimensions. 3D helps us address these issues. With Autodesk Inventor, we can see removal areas and interferences between parts. It shows complex shapes, such as hoses, that are true to life, so we can design around them. We now have very few errors on all the projects we design and engineer within our systems group.”

Sometimes, the shop floor may even see or suggest a way to do things differently, and they can adjust designs on the fly. “With Autodesk Inventor, we are making changes at least 50 percent faster than we were in 2D,” says Lambert.