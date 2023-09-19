The team at Beca successfully completed the project in October 2024, delivering a robust, comprehensive and future-proofed Asset Register for WAF.“This work is a great example of the synergies at Beca that give us a distinct advantage over competitors, because we deliver asset advice and valuation within interactive technology platforms, providing clients with exceptional experiences and letting them confidently plan for the future,” said Grant Austin. Importantly, the updated WAF Asset Register includes unique identifiers for all assets linked to photographs with precise coordinates, even for previously unidentified assets. The web-based interface allows easy access to asset information, with exportable Excel sheets for analysis and planning.

Haya Aljrayed highlights the importance of this approach in providing WAF with “confidence in our inspections and an improved approach to managing assets, so they can allocate resources smartly and ensure the longevity of their infrastructure.”The Beca team were also able to achieve additional positive outcomes with the use of ACC. They upskilled the local WAG team to use the platform, enabling additional immediate support on the project and giving them the skills to maintain the Asset Register into the future. The project also achieved a reduced environmental impact and cost, because the use of ACC meant only essential team members conducting site visits were transported to and around Fiji, instead of a larger project team.

“We’re proud of our ongoing work with WAF, because it showcases Beca’s comprehensive asset advisory services, as well as how we can design completely new solutions to complex problems in partnership with Autodesk,” said Grant Austin.