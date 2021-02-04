Standing at ten storeys, 25 King is the tallest timber commercial building with the largest floorplate in the world.

Autodesk’s AEC Collection allowed Bates Smart to achieve a combination of structural, construction and sustainable efficiencies. The project team coordinated design, visualisation and delivery between multiple consultants and stakeholders to create an all-timber structural system that significantly reduces the building’s embodied carbon compared with conventional construction methods.

25 King is not a demonstration project. It is valuable as a potential catalyst for positive change in the construction of mid-scale commercial buildings.