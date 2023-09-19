Aurecon and Autodesk are continuing to deepen their decade-long, strategic partnership to innovate as part of Aurecon’s commitment to creating a better future for people and the planet. The partnership is resulting in a reduced tech stack, with a focus on best-in-class tech, consolidating multiple dispersed platforms into a single-source location that connects teams, data and content through Autodesk Construction Cloud. The Autodesk partnership is pivotal to Aurecon’s client-centric approach and digital innovation strategy moving forward and will support the team’s future vision and growth at an enterprise level across the entire business.

Aurecon is a leading Asia Pacific design, engineering and advisory company with a strong presence in Australia, New Zealand, and multiple countries in Asia. With 7,500 employees in 31 locations, its strength lies in how it brings together design, engineering and advisory capabilities to provide its clients with integrated solutions across the entire asset lifecycle. From shaping and planning, to designing and delivering, operating and optimising, to closing and transforming, Aurecon designers, engineers, scientists and advisors work with clients across markets and asset types to tackle some of the world’s most complex challenges. With innovation in its DNA, Aurecon’s purpose is bringing ideas to life and to imagine and co-create with its clients a better future for people and the planet. The Aurecon team places eminence, digital and innovation at the core of all they do and are committing to this with their long-term and continuously maturing partnership with Autodesk.