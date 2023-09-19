AtkinsRéalis discovers XR workflow benefits

Johan Germishuys isn’t a stranger to virtual reality (VR). He first encountered one of the earliest versions in the 1990s as a teenager. “We visited my uncle who had this bulky headset, and my brother and I just had to try playing games with it. We fell down a lot, and it was definitely a different experience than today,” he laughingly recounts.Fast-forward to the present and his entirely different and modern use of VR. As Director of Digital Solutions for Engineering Services Canada at AtkinsRéalis, Germishuys and his team oversee building information management (BIM) and digital twins for projects ranging from infrastructure to healthcare. “Everything is driven around data, so having access to information becomes very important,” he says.

Over the past few years, they began introducing VR to address accessibility and design review issues. According to Germishuys, there’s only so much you can do with a monitor.

“We brought tools like Prospect by IrisVR into our design process and teams discovered issues that otherwise would have taken a much longer time to get to,” he says. “The level of coordination and collaboration is significantly accelerated with VR.”

“On a screen, you really have to struggle to look around, trying to move and pan,” he continues. “The keyboard and mouse are two of the biggest hindrances. And with every software update or change, I may have to teach someone to navigate again. With XR, all those problems disappear because you’re using your body and eyes to look and engage with the environment around you. No training is needed for that.”