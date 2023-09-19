Arup’s primary goal is to develop a truly sustainable built environment—and they rely on successfully bridging BIM and GIS to achieve it. GIS can help identify flood zones and predict areas where runoff might have the most significant impact, especially in the context of climate change. This data allows designers to make more informed decisions about where and how they construct an asset, ensuring that their projects are resilient and responsive to potential environmental challenges.

Diversity of stakeholders also contributes to new ways of designing and problem-solving. “I find it really rewarding when we get groups of different stakeholders together…and focus on the real problems at hand because the solutions are so intuitive and accessible to them,” says Tom Mossop, Associate and Canada BIM Lead, Arup.