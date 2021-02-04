“We weren’t able to really model the alignments accurately with just Revit because it’s a building software,” says SMEC’s Senior Designer of Roads & Highways, Scott Warner. “It likes to just be square and flat, so we’ve had to use these Dynamo scripts to bring in the complicated geometry like curves and spirals. We really needed it to do the bridge decks.”

A substantial amount of on-the-job training took place in order to get everyone on board with the new technology, and the team had to learn things quickly. “It wasn’t just Dynamo that people needed to be trained in, but Civil 3D as well. There was training to do in every package,” says Hynes. “Everyone gets thrown in the deep end a little bit, but we had a good mix of skills on the team to be able to train the other people.”

Civil 3D proved very useful to the team with regard to workflows that weren’t working as they could have. “We coordinated with the development team about our challenges and the update they pushed out for Civil 3D reduced our synchronizing times down from one and a half hours to just a few minutes,” says Warner. “That solution came from the Albion Park project which, for me, was probably the biggest game-changer.”

The APRB project was a massive success for SMEC with Transport for NSW and the RMS working toward a policy requiring all major infrastructure projects utilize BIM and Digital Engineering. “Every project for the RMS now has some BIM requirements,” says Hynes. “And it has different levels of digital engineering. They’re adopting Uni Class 2015 as their standard and they’ve also got their own location, space, and asset data. It’s really evolved––the days of creating a few strings and tins as the core of the road design are gone. The focus is now solid based. We have several projects now following this methodology.”

SMEC has received a lot of positive feedback in response to the new workflows. RMS specifically has expressed a great deal of satisfaction with early-stage performance, particularly in relation to utilities and drainage. Once they recognized how powerful the information coming through was and were able to visualize the work SMEC was going to do, they were very happy.

“We’d often hear clients say things like, ‘projects haven’t changed––it’s still business as usual,’” says Warner. “We knew it wasn’t. We knew we had all these attributes and data which had to be attached to the model elements and it took quite some time for clients to realize the potential of the data we were pushing out. But once they did see it, they’d pick it to pieces and get a lot of value out of it.”

The Revit/Dynamo/Civil 3D offering that SMEC applied throughout the APRB project had never been implemented in the Australian market before, and the firm’s partnership with Autodesk was the catalyst to its deployment. At a fundamental level, these Dynamo-based workflows are having a profound impact on SMEC’s offerings that clients are really beginning to recognize. They also enable better collaboration among team members around the world. It’s ground-breaking technology that leads to more opportunities for SMEC to expand its global footprint even further, all while positioning the firm as a leader in sustainable and optimized construction methods.

