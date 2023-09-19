AEC Making a Better World 2025

To meet ambitious government goals for a clean power grid by 2030 and a net-zero-carbon economy by 2050, SP Energy Networks, part of the ScottishPower group, is transforming its electricity infrastructure.

SP Energy Networks is building new substations that take in power from dozens of new windfarms and other renewable sources and store it in banks of giant batteries that can power millions of homes. They’re also creating a digital twin of their energy infrastructure to manage the hardware and the electricity they need to distribute.

To achieve this, they’re integrating Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit, Civil 3D, InfraWorks, Tandem, and other applications into a connected ecosystem using Autodesk Platform Services. Through their investment in infrastructure, ScottishPower is helping attain a better future, more quickly.