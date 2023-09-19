AEC Innovator of the Year 2025

Technology can disrupt tradition. It can also support and nurture it. Honoring the past and embracing tools of the future, JT+Partners designed the first-ever 3D-printed mosque in the UAE: bringing together advanced construction approaches with sacred architecture.

Guided by a precise digital model, the mosque is printed in layers of mineral-infused materials that solidify like concrete. This makes intricate designs possible while speeding construction, reducing material waste by over 60 percent, and cutting transportation emissions by 30 percent.

Autodesk Platform Services, NavisWorks, and BIM Collaborate Pro were essential for JT+Partners to achieve these results. The 2,000-square meter structure can house up to 600 worshippers. The project shows how technological innovation and respect for tradition can produce an enduring work that is both sacred and beautiful.