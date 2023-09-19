AEC Infrastructure Design 2025

Building a new semiconductor facility is one of the most exacting construction jobs in the world. Precision is everything and tolerances go down to the millimeter. Success requires not just the right tools, but efficient and effective team collaboration.

To develop Tampines Industrial Crescent Semiconductor facility in Singapore, the team from Boustead Projects deployed new digital tools and processes, with Autodesk Construction Cloud as the Common Data Environment. These tools, including 4D BIM, LiDAR scanning, and photogrammetry, helped the team reduce clashes by 60 percent, cut rework by 20 percent, and improve overall efficiency by 30 percent, despite changes in scope mid-project.

But the success of this project wasn’t just about the technological advances. It was about reimagining traditional workflows and redefining relationships between stakeholders: from owners and consultants to subcontractors and onsite workers. The achievement was not just a cutting-edge facility, but a truly collaborative project ecosystem.

Team culture and collaboration are crucial to success in construction, whether on site, in the trailer, in the office, or even online.