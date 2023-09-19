AEC Building Design 2025

The Te Rua Archives heritage facility in Wellington, New Zealand demonstrates a commitment to culture, country, and continuity.

Co-designed with mana whenua, Māori advisors with ancestral ties to the land, the structure is designed to withstand major seismic events like the earthquake that destroyed the previous building on the site in 2016.

The team from Warren and Mahoney used Autodesk Revit and BIM 360 to manage multi-disciplinary coordination across five cities; Forma and Insight for environmental analysis; and Workshop XR to improve collaboration with stakeholders.

Rooted in history, shaped by culture, and sharpened by innovation, the Te Rua Archives will hold important national documents and assets as well as taonga: culturally important Māori artifacts.