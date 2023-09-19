AEC Building Design 2024

The Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture, engineered and constructed by MASS Design Group, is a climate-positive university campus built largely with local materials and designed to restore native biodiversity.

MASS designed, engineered, and prototyped the entirely off-grid campus of buildings, landscapes, and infrastructure using Autodesk Construction Cloud, Civil 3D, and Revit. Leveraging a unique agricultural model and one of the largest onsite solar arrays in Rwanda, the campus is expected to become climate-positive within its first 15 years of operation. This means that after 2040, the campus will absorb more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than was produced in the creation of the campus and its ongoing operations.

By training future leaders in conservation agriculture, MASS’s project will help Rwanda sustainably nourish its growing population.