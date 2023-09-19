Best Building Design Project

Hiten Sethi & Associates designed the state-of-the-art Science Center, an interactive museum in Navi Mumbai, India. From the outside, the steel and glass domes look like works of art. But this sculptural architecture will be a world-class space for exploration, imagination, and learning.

With Revit and BIM Collaborate Pro, the architects created a digital rendering of the futuristic domed building to ensure accuracy and efficiency through design and construction. Framed with steel beams to maximize space and light, the sustainable structure blends material and technology to create an energy efficient building.

Hiten Sethi & Associates’ building design is a display of form and function that will influence future construction and inspire the next generation of scientists.