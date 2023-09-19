AEC Autodesk Platform Services 2025

Infrastructure projects are made with earth and stone, steel and concrete. A less visible yet crucial element is data. The Oosterweel Link in Antwerp, Belgium is a large-scale infrastructure project aimed at alleviating congestion around one of Europe’s busiest ports. And it’s a prime example of integrated data at work.

By creating new tunnels and connections, the Oosterweel Link is designed to reduce bottlenecks and separate port traffic from local commuting routes. What makes the project unique is not only the scale of its engineering works, but also the strong focus on digital innovation and sustainability.

Project owner Lantis is using a fully integrated data environment — powered by Autodesk Platform Services (APS) — to connect data from design and construction to long-term operations and to ensure the infrastructure is built better and operated smarter over its entire lifecycle. Using APS, Lantis is laying the groundwork for infrastructure that’s durable, intelligent, responsive, and able to adapt to the city’s changing needs over time.