AEC Accelerating Transformation 2025

With 18 train lines and 235 stations, the Metro Istanbul public transit system comprises a multitude of systems with hundreds of thousands of physical assets all of which must work together to serve passengers without disruption.
Metro Istanbul is taking a new approach to managing that complexity through an innovative digital twin project using Autodesk Tandem and Tandem Connect.
A digital twin is a digital replica of a physical asset or system that provides a continuous real-time view of operations. Every train and transformer, every escalator, even every lighting fixture. This allows for improved decision-making, streamlined and proactive maintenance, and optimized energy use.
As a result of its digital twin studies, Metro Istanbul aims to achieve up to a 37% increase in operational efficiency and save up to 25% in energy consumption and maintenance costs. With its digital twin initiative, Metro Istanbul is becoming more than a transit system: it’s a model for transformation.