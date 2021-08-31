The med-tech and pharmaceutical industries are highly competitive, with immense time pressure put on their supply chains to meet demanding deadlines – missing one can result in very costly consequences. However, there are huge rewards for the first company to bring a product to market. It is precisely this time pressure driven by large returns that creates a sector that succeeds on the back of product innovation. 3P innovation thrives in this space by delivering cutting edge manufacturing solutions for these innovative products as quickly as possible.

Prior to 3P innovation, its founders had seen the challenges that legacy CAD systems could bring to the design process, especially for custom machinery: time-consuming 2D CAD packages with limited features, avoidable design errors that inevitably caused delays in assembly and subsequent lost revenue, the inability to try out ideas and prototype rapidly, the challenge of change management, an inability to create 3D representations to aid either the sales process or with documentation – the list goes on.

3P innovation’s founders wanted to ensure that their design process, core to the whole business, would be as efficient as technically possible. They reviewed all the leading 3D CAD packages, such that the design workflow could be optimised around a central and essential 3D design tool.