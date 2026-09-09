Cloud access and sync issues in Autodesk products

Cloud access and synchronization issues can occur in Autodesk products when working with Forma Data Management, BIM 360, Autodesk Forma, or other cloud-connected workflows. These issues are often related to permissions, network connectivity, project configuration, or sync behavior between your local system and the cloud.

In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue but by a combination of factors, such as missing access permissions, large-file operations, network latency, or outdated sync components.

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve the most common causes of cloud access and sync issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your account, project access, sync process, or system configuration.

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.