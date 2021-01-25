Buzzsaw is no longer available
As of 31 January 2019, Autodesk is discontinuing Buzzsaw® and Buzzsaw® Professional. After this date, customers will no longer be able to renew, access, or use Buzzsaw. All existing customer data will be stored on Autodesk servers for up to ninety days after subscription expiration, contract termination, or data migration, whichever comes first.
Continued support for Buzzsaw
Customers can continue to receive support for Buzzsaw until 31 January 2019.
Consider moving to BIM 360 Docs
BIM 360 Docs is a cloud-based storage solution that allows teams to manage and maintain document control. All files stored on BIM 360 Docs are accessible from both desktop and mobile devices and are available for on-line and off-line viewing.