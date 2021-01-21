As architecture and engineering firms around the world are working hard to adapt to a new work-from-home business model, Cape Town-based SAOTA was able to make the switch easily as it had already started exploring Autodesk’s cloud collaboration tools before the global Covid-19 outbreak.

With a global footprint spanning six continents SAOTA tried numerous solutions to keep their projects around the world in sync with each other. Autodesk BIM 360 Design proved to be the most capable solution allowing teams to work together, even where internet connectivity was less than ideal.

“The uncertainty of Covid19 has been daunting but we are lucky enough to have been equipped and prepared to manage our international projects through the infrastructure we have in the office. We were able to move to a work-from-home situation fairly easily,” says Mark Bullivant, Director at SAOTA.

Impressively SAOTA was able to move their design process, and over 100 projects, onto the cloud within days with the help of BIM 360 Design and support from their Autodesk partner, Micrographics.