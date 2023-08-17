On 14 September 2023, we will be hosting the Future of Digital Project Delivery for AEC Forum, an event designed to expand your company’s ability to optimise project productivity with best-in-class systems.

Please join us at this invitation-only session, scheduled to take place at The Courtyard, Waterfall City from 8:30am.



In this half-day session, we will reveal the urgency to transform the way you handle construction delivery and offer practical measures you can apply to:

Utilising innovative digital technologies to resolve disconnected workflows throughout all stakeholders in your next construction project

Mitigating project risk by creating a single source of truth to optimise communication and facilitate informed decision-making

Maximising operational efficiency from field to office with best-in-class systems and processes to drive construction efficiency

Our speakers will offer detailed real-world examples of transformation within their own projects.





If you’re looking to seamlessly collaborate with stakeholders across your project’s lifecycle, our subject matter experts will be available to discuss your queries.