On 14 September 2023, we will be hosting the Future of Digital Project Delivery for AEC Forum, an event designed to expand your company’s ability to optimise project productivity with best-in-class systems.
Please join us at this invitation-only session, scheduled to take place at The Courtyard, Waterfall City from 8:30am.
In this half-day session, we will reveal the urgency to transform the way you handle construction delivery and offer practical measures you can apply to:
Our speakers will offer detailed real-world examples of transformation within their own projects.
If you’re looking to seamlessly collaborate with stakeholders across your project’s lifecycle, our subject matter experts will be available to discuss your queries.
BIM Manager, CKR Consulting Engineers
In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Gary is steering the AEC industry toward innovation and unprecedented achievement through BIM.
Senior Engineer, Waco Engineering Services
Rikus leads Waco's Engineering Services’ Mining & Industrial Sector engineering team and is well-versed in complex project management.
Senior Technical Specialist, Middle East and Africa
With over 22 years experience in the AEC industry, Vijay was an early adopter and advocate for BIM and its impact on the project life cycle.
Project Manager, Hodari Africa
Deric is a Chartered Engineer with decades of AEC experience across the EMEA region, currently leading Hodari's design management team.
Major Accounts Manager
Geraldine is guiding businesses in transformative design journeys and ensuring customers maximize their software outcomes while promoting sustainability.
Sales Manager
Alastair’s role in connecting the people who design, build, operate & maintain built assets extends across SA, Namibia, Lesotho & Eswatini.