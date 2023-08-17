The Future of Digital Project Delivery Forum

Thursday, 14 September 2023 @ 09h00, The Courtyard Hotel, Waterfall City

About the Event

On 14 September 2023, we will be hosting the Future of Digital Project Delivery for AEC Forum, an event designed to expand your company’s ability to optimise project productivity with best-in-class systems.
Please join us at this invitation-only session, scheduled to take place at The Courtyard, Waterfall City from 8:30am.

In this half-day session, we will reveal the urgency to transform the way you handle construction delivery and offer practical measures you can apply to:

  • Utilising innovative digital technologies to resolve disconnected workflows throughout all stakeholders in your next construction project
  • Mitigating project risk by creating a single source of truth to optimise communication and facilitate informed decision-making
  • Maximising operational efficiency from field to office with best-in-class systems and processes to drive construction efficiency

If you’re looking to seamlessly collaborate with stakeholders across your project’s lifecycle, our subject matter experts will be available to discuss your queries.

 

Connecting people, data and processes

Our speakers will offer detailed real-world examples of transformation from their own projects. Join us and discover how Autodesk is enabling its customers connect people, data and processes and empowering all project stakeholders.

Our Speakers

Gary Mansfield

BIM Manager, CKR Consulting Engineers

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Gary is steering the AEC industry toward innovation and unprecedented achievement through BIM.

Rikus De Beer

Senior Engineer, Waco Engineering Services

Rikus leads Waco's Engineering Services’ Mining & Industrial Sector engineering team and is well-versed in complex project management.

Vijay Raina

Senior Technical Specialist, Middle East and Africa

With over 22 years experience in the AEC industry, Vijay was an early adopter and advocate for BIM and its impact on the project life cycle.

Deric van Staden

Project Manager, Hodari Africa

Deric is a Chartered Engineer with decades of AEC experience across the EMEA region, currently leading Hodari's design management team.

Your Autodesk Team

Geraldine Clark

Major Accounts Manager

Geraldine is guiding businesses in transformative design journeys and ensuring customers maximize their software outcomes while promoting sustainability.

Alastair de Wet

Sales Manager

Alastair’s role in connecting the people who design, build, operate & maintain built assets extends across SA, Namibia, Lesotho & Eswatini.