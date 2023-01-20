We are pleased to announce our graduate initiative again in South Africa. First Step in your Career was created to support newly graduated future engineers.

Our volunteer-based program includes technical training, interview techniques, help with preparing a CV and one-on-one mentoring. It is sufficient to meet the application requirements and register to for the webinars mentioned below. There are 4 webinars in 4 different headlines, we advise you to attend all. Please remember to make sure to register separately for EACH webinar. You will receive a separate log in for each webinar via email. and join them all differently. You will receive separate emails for each webinar.