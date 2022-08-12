BIM Collaborate Pro
Be greater than the sum of your parts.
Take on more complex projects and the competition with a digital project delivery strategy.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
Digital project delivery is a way of working where projects are conceived, planned, designed, built, and operated in an interactive digital space for all stakeholders to access. The approach relies on the use of a common data environment (CDE) to support multidiscipline collaboration and design management.
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
International construction firm Designer Group used BIM Collaborate Pro to enable anytime, anywhere access to the latest centralized model data. The result?
Establish a single source of truth to help drive standardization and consistency across teams. Reduce time wasted searching for lost data and managing file formats.
Enable real-time co-authoring and collaboration between teams for faster, higher-quality design.
Win bigger with a team that is digitally equipped to meet evolving industry standards and outperform the competition.
Enable real-time design collaboration for the new location-agnostic, expertise-focused workforce with a common data environment.
From design to construction, to operations and maintenance—BIM Collaborate Pro is your single source of truth for the entire project lifecycle.
Enable flexible multidiscipline coordination and collaboration for all project stakeholders—wherever they’re working. Enjoy data transparency and locate model issues fast with clash detection. Do it all within one platform.
Learn how one Civil Engineering firm empowered its consultants, engineers, and project stakeholders to make better-informed decisions, with any time access to live project data.
In Edegem, a town near Antwerp, Belgium, an ambitious redevelopment project is underway – and with BIM Collaborate Pro, it's happening with less rework and faster reviews.
With simplified design document management and a single, shared workspace, Heratech reduced risk in the construction phase and powered frictionless collaboration across disciplines.
See how one Atlanta-based architecture firm built a documentation hub and streamlined its design processes to win bigger projects once limited to larger firms.
Fill in the form below to speak with your account representative and to request a project delivery strategy consultation.
Thank you for your interest. We will be in touch shortly.