Use AutoCAD LT wherever you are

Your subscription includes access to AutoCAD for web and mobile.

  • Go to web.autocad.com, sign in with your Autodesk ID, or install the mobile app to work straight from your device.
  • Use familiar AutoCAD drafting tools online with a simple interface for light editing and generating fundamental designs.
  • Access and update DWG™ files from anywhere. Quickly open files from from Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Docs, or leading cloud storage providers directly from your web browser or mobile device.
  • Create, share, review or update files safely and securely with other AutoCAD users wherever they are or work offline and sync later.

Seamless integration with cloud-based platforms

Quickly access and simplify workflows by opening DWG files directly on web or mobile from:

  • Autodesk Drive
  • Autodesk Docs
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Box
  • Dropbox
  • Google Drive

Share confidently with genuine DWG

TrustedDWG® technology is built right into your AutoCAD LT software. 

  • The original, most efficient and accurate way to store and share designs vs. other CAD alternatives.
  • Retains the integrity of your design data throughout the review process by protecting against corrupt files, exporting/importing delays, and poor quality conversion.