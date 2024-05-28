.
Spencer Hardcastle
Customer Advocacy Manager, Autodesk Fusion Engagement
Spencer graduated from the Loughborough University, UK with a Master’s degree in Automotive Engineering. He’s held several roles throughout his career, including Applications Engineer at Delcam prior to the acquisition by Autodesk to now managing customer advocacy at Autodesk closing the gap between customer success and the success of Fusion.
Peter Champneys
Research Engineer, Autodesk Fusion
Peter is a manufacturing expert based out of the Autodesk technology center in Birmingham focusing on subtractive and additive manufacturing. A former innovator in residence at Pier 9, he works closely with customers to help them implement and apply emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing and generative design. He has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Sheffield (UK).
James Mann
James Mann Customer Advocacy Manager – Design
James holds a master's degree in manufacturing and mechanical engineering from the University of Warwick. With a background in the design of industrial equipment within the food industry, he brings his expertise to the table as a modeling specialist. James has recently joined Autodesk, driven by his commitment to enhancing the design capabilities of Fusion and ensuring an unparalleled experience for all our customers.
Kieran Gill
Technical Consultant, Autodesk Fusion
Manufacturing Process Specialist for the Customer Engagement Organization based out of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. I currently help by Educating, Demonstrate, Innovate and Validating our processes for customers to make sure our customers can truly "Make Anything" using Fusion.