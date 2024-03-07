Richard Hammerl

Autodesk Fusion Community Manager Electronics

Richard is a mechanical engineer with more than 20 years' experience in the electronics sector. As one of the long-time experts for the now standardized PCB design software EAGLE with customers and PCB manufacturers – this made him one of the most well-known faces of the PCB industry in Europe, increasing its popularity. Today his experience and expertise has led him to help integrate PCB design into mechanical CAD – which now is Autodesk Fusion Electronics – providing PCB designers and mechanical engineers with better functionality, reduced errors, and shorter lead times – helping his customers to remain competitive in global markets and increasing profit.