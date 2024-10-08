What's new in Autodesk Forma

.
Daria Golubeva
Principal Content Designer
Daria has been leading content design efforts at Forma since 2021, with an emphasis on onboarding and in-product learning. Prior to joining Autodesk, she developed content strategies as part of product and customer experience teams in fast-growing B2B and B2C SaaS brands.
Cesar Escalante
Technical Marketing Manager
Cesar Escalante serves as Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk. Before his current tenure, Cesar held design technology leadership positions at large corporate architectural firms, including Gensler and HOK where he provided technical leadership in the design technology strategy, execution, and delivery of the large complex multi-million dollar projects.