.
.
.
.
.
Jesper Staahl
Technical Marketing Manager
Jesper Staahl is an architect coming from the industry, specializing in making bids for projects for site acquisition teams, Jesper is now working as a Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk focused on inspiring architects to adopt and evolve their workflows to leverage a data-driven approach to design.
Daria Golubeva
Principal Content Designer
Daria has been leading content design efforts at Forma since 2021, with an emphasis on onboarding and in-product learning. Prior to joining Autodesk, she developed content strategies as part of product and customer experience teams in fast-growing B2B and B2C SaaS brands.