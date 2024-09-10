.
.
.
.
.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Jack Hopson
Technical Solutions Executive, Utilities Autodesk
The majority of my career has been spent working for and with utilities to improve their solutions and processes by applying new technologies for faster and more accurate results.
Shabnam Pazooki
Project Lead II, Power Engineers, Inc.
Project lead at POWER Engineers, with a focus on electrical substation design. I hold a master’s degree in architecture, complemented by an associate degree in construction management. Passionate about enhancing project efficacy and quality.
Matt Wunch
Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
A solid foundation built upon decades of real-world work experience, Matt has continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the AEC realm. This is the first in a webinar series using substation data in Autodesk Revit.