Fred Ortiz
BIM Manager, P2S
Fred has over twenty years of combined experience in developing complex building information models, computer-aided design & drafting, and MEP design automation.
Michael Dannenberg
Senior Technology Systems Designer, P2S
Michael has worked on a wide variety of award-winning facilities. His experience often encompasses exploring how technology can best enhance and support the project and how it can be connected and utilized to optimize building efficiency.
Derek Milz
Customer Adoption Specialist, Autodesk Tandem
Specializing in Tandem Connect, Derek enables customers to connect their IT and OT data streams, turning fragmented insights from various systems into cohesive, actionable data within Autodesk Tandem.
Adam Peter
Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and driven by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.