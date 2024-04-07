.
Mart Morsinkhof
BIM Coordinator, Dura Vermeer
After studying construction, Mart worked for several years as a consultant at a supplier of BIM software in construction and installation technology. He has a passion for digital engineering and augmenting BIM data.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Tim Kelly
Senior Product Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Customer Program Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and driven by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.