Mateusz Lukasiewicz
Digital Projects Manager, KEO International Consultants
Mateusz is a technology enthusiast, results-oriented individual, and data-driven decision maker with B.Sc. in Structural Engineering and M.Sc. in Construction Management and Engineering degrees.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Tim Kelly
Head of Tandem Product Strategy, Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Customer Advocacy & Engagement Manager,
Autodesk Tandem
Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and driven by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.