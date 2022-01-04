WATCH THE WEBINAR
Fireside Chat with Marvel Studios
Learn how Marvel Studios adapted to a new (virtual) normal
In this webinar you will learn:
Webinar Duration: 29 minutes
Jessica Beisler
ShotGrid Subject Matter Expert, Autodesk
Jessica has lived and breathed ShotGrid for most of her career. She’s worked in animation and visual effects production bridging the gaps between production management, pipeline teams, and artists. She joined Autodesk in 2017 to help clients make their workflows more efficient using ShotGrid.
Rebecca Bever
Senior Core Software Developer, Marvel Studios
Rebecca leads the charge on the integration of ShotGrid into Marvel Studios' pipeline. She works on making sure their production technology and production teams have everything they need within ShotGrid.
Natt Mintrasak
CG Technical Director, Marvel Studios
Natt concentrates on the animation projects at Marvel Studios. He works with artists and the production team to build tools that support their pipeline. He also works on the front facing interface needs for daily projects.
Oct 23, 5:00pm