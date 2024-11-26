.
.
.
.
.
Louisa “Lou” Holland has a BS in Civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and was a Peace Corps volunteer. She has worked with Autodesk customers of all sizes to implement software best practices. Lou is a contributing author to the Mastering Civil 3D books and a highly-rated Autodesk University speaker.
Louisa Holland
Technical Specialist, Autodesk
Passionate about helping users get the most out of their Autodesk products and incorporating Autodesk Construction Cloud to simplify collaboration.