In combination with their green building technology, efficient manufacturing process, and near-zero waste on-site assembly, Nexii, a Canadian-based company, has designed a breakthrough approach to construction for building owners in the retail, healthcare, education, real estate industries. They have provided an ultra-sustainable solution to the growing challenges of urbanization, climate change, and healthy buildings for all. 

Speakers

Zosia Brown, PhD

VP of Sustainability, Nexii

Zosia leverages her extensive background in environmental science, green buildings and sustainability leadership to drive Nexii's ESG strategy, emphasizing product performance, carbon impact, zero waste, and climate resilience for a brighter future.

Ali Atabey

Territory Technical Solutions Executive, Autodesk

Ali specializes in BIM, generative design, and construction data. He helps organizations adopt data-based workflows and integrate disparate systems, while empowering them to navigate their evolving industries and stay ahead in a data-driven world.

Sara Turner

Sustainability Manager, Nexii

Sara works on decarbonizing product design and manufacturing. She leads carbon accounting, zero waste, and product lifecycle. She is also Chair of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council.

Callahan Tufts

Design Lead, Nexii Building Solutions

Callahan, an experienced Design Manager, leads Nexii's Building Laboratory (Nebula), overseeing 3D modeling, production drawings, and workflow optimization. He excels in team building and collaborative design initiatives across the AEC industry.

Asa Xiao

Automation Lead, Nexii Building Solutions

Asa is an Automation Lead with a background in industrial design and computer science. With expertise in Autodesk Vault and Inventor, she develops automation tools and created the AXIS tool for streamlining the NEXII panel instantiation process.

Waleed Sajid

Revit Lead, Nexii Building Solutions

Waleed inspires and guides his team in design and construction. He develops Nexii's Revit standards, ensuring consistent implementation. His expertise in creating efficient and sustainable building solutions sets Nexii apart.

Robbie Dhillon

Inventor Lead, Nexii Building Solutions

Robbie leads design automation, using Autodesk Inventor for configurable building panels. He enables Nexii to swiftly adapt, providing agile and efficient solutions to construction clients.

