See what's new in
Autodesk Inventor 2022

Watch now

Get Inventor free for 30 days | TRY IT NOW

On-demand webinar

Thank you for your interest in this webinar. Watch the recording here and explore additional content below – including Q&A from the session, a free trial, and next steps.

Q&A

The live Q&A session from the original broadcast of this webinar is detailed below.

“Level of Detail” in existing assemblies will convert to Model States when you open them in this release.

Existing fillets from previous releases will not change until the feature is edited.

Inventor is commonly used for working with large assemblies and specialized tools for frame design, sheet metal, mold tools, and tube & pipe. Fusion 360 continues to focus on manufacturing workflows and Generative Design. See the capabilities below for reasons to open your Inventor models in Fusion 360.

  • Subtractive manufacturing (CAM)
  • Additive manufacturing
  • Generative Design
  • Data & collaboration
  • Cloud simulation
  • Electronics (PCB design)
  • Conceptual mockup & styling

There are many places to go for anyone who would like to learn more about Inventor or get speak with other users of the software.

  • Inventor feedback community
  • Inventor Inside the Factory events
  • Inventor Ideas
  • Inventor blog
  • Inventor LinkedIn group
  • Inventor Facebook page
  • Autodesk University

Take the next step

Have a question?

Call us to speak to an Autodesk sales expert.
Or, fill out the form at the link below and we'll contact you.

Speak to an expert

Ready to subscribe?

Monthly, 1-year, or 3-year options to subscribe.
Find your best fit and save today.

Subscribe now

X

Let's talk

CALL OUR HOTLINES BELOW Monday – Friday, 9AM to 5PM (local time)

Australia: 1800 316 966
India: 000-800-040-2543
Indonesia: 00 780 3321 8276
Malaysia: 1800 818 733
New Zealand: 0800 880 262
Philippines: 1800 1322 0131
Singapore: 800 852 6313
Thailand: 1800 012 282