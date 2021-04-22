WATCH THE WEBINAR

The latest release of Autodesk® Inventor® 2022 is here and packed with customer-requested improvements and enhancements so you can focus more on design and innovation—and less on repetitive tasks.

This on-demand webinar, led by a team of Inventor experts, will show you:

  • A more cohesive way to view your designs with Model States
  • An all-new Simplify command that makes exporting your designs easier and more secure
  • And drawing upgrades including a new camera view and annotation options for including 3D annotations automatically

Watch the webinar and learn how the latest updates in Inventor 2022 deliver and improve on the professional-grade tools you depend on every day.

Many of the updates in Inventor 2022 are based on input from Engineers like you. Join these Inventor experts as they demonstrate the new features and enhancements that make this release better than ever. 

Jim Byrne

Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Our host has dedicated over 20 years to inspire engineers to implement tools for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.

Luke Mihelcic

Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Having worked with every release of Inventor since its start, Luke will show how you can apply these updates to your everyday workflows.

Paul Munford

Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Passionate about helping you work creatively and productively with digital design tools, Paul will help you get the most out of the new features in Inventor 2022.

Garin Gardiner

Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk

As Autodesk’s lead product manager for Inventor, Garin will be on board to answer your questions for our R&D team.