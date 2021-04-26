JOIN THE WEBINAR

See what's new in
Autodesk Inventor 2022

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 | 1:00 - 1:45 PM GMT+10

Register now

See what you inspired in the upcoming release

Fill out your details below to register.

wp-form-after: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.

We're all ears. And Engineers. And Designers.

Many of the updates in Inventor 2022 are based on input from Engineers like you. Join these Inventor experts as they demonstrate the new features and enhancements that make this release better than ever. 

Jim Byrne

Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Our host has dedicated over 20 years to inspire engineers to implement tools for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.

Luke Mihelcic

Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Having worked with every release of Inventor since its start, Luke will show how you can apply these updates to your everyday workflows.

Paul Munford

Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Passionate about helping you work creatively and productively with digital design tools, Paul will help you get the most out of the new features in Inventor 2022.

Garin Gardiner

Sr. Product Manager, Autodesk

As Autodesk’s lead product manager for Inventor, Garin will be on board to answer your questions for our R&D team.