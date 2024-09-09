.

.

.

.

Watch Now

.

Meet Your Speakers

Dave Reaume

Senior Product Manager

Dave's 30+ years in manufacturing include roles like Product Manager, UX Designer, and Director of Software Development. Co-founder of Logimetrix, his startup created iLogic for Inventor, acquired by Autodesk in 2008.

Jane Parton

Experience Research Professional 

Jane leads UX Design for the Informed Design team, collaborating with industry experts to create tools that clarify design impacts and enable scalable workflows, ultimately improving how we build.

Tatiana Fedotova

Product Marketing Manager

Tatiana is a product marketing manager for Autodesk Informed Design. She brings a wealth of experience in technical marketing from various industries, where she has successfully launched services and shaped market strategies.