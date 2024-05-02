.
Dave Reaume
Senior Product Manager
Dave's 30+ years in manufacturing include roles like Product Manager, UX Designer, and Director of Software Development. Co-founder of Logimetrix, his startup created iLogic for Inventor, acquired by Autodesk in 2008.
Tatiana Fedotova
Product Marketing Manager
Tatiana recently joined Autodesk, focusing on customer engagement and innovative messaging strategies. She brings a wealth of experience in technical marketing from various industries, where she has successfully launched services and shaped market strategies.
Gareth Spencer
Customer Adoption Specialist
With 26 years in the AEC industry, Gareth has been a driving force behind digital transformation across the sector. He advanced BIM processes, contributed to Autodesk resellers, and co-authored training programs, including the UK's buildingSMARTS Certification.