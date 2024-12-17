.
Dave Reaume
Senior Product Manager
Dave's 30+ years in manufacturing include roles like Product Manager, UX Designer, and Director of Software Development. Co-founder of Logimetrix, his startup created iLogic for Inventor, acquired by Autodesk in 2008.
Jane Parton
Experience Research Professional
Jane leads UX Design for the Informed Design team, collaborating with industry experts to create tools that clarify design impacts and enable scalable workflows, ultimately improving how we build.
Tatiana Fedotova
Product Marketing Manager
Tatiana is a product marketing manager for Autodesk Informed Design. She brings a wealth of experience in technical marketing from various industries, where she has successfully launched services and shaped market strategies.