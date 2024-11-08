.
Youssef Al Fahham
Senior Technical Marketing Manager
In his role, Youssef collaborates with a global team to help customers overcome their complex water challenges using Autodesk solutions.
Bob Dickinson
Product Support Representative
Bob is an expert in stormwater, wastewater, and flood modeling and management. He has worked in the industry for more than 50 years, and contributed to the development and implementation of SWMM, SWMM5+, and InfoWorks ICM.
Mel Meng
Technical Account Specialist
Mel is a senior support engineer with 25 years of experience in stormwater, wastewater, and flood modeling and management. Mel’s expertise spans planning and asset management, as well as technical expertise with InfoWorks ICM, ICMLive, and XPSWMM.