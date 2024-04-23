.
Youssef Al Fahham
Technical Marketing Manager
Youssef is a water enthusiast, with years of hydraulic and transient modeling experience supporting some of America’s largest public and private water utilities. Youssef covers all technical marketing initiatives for the water portfolio at Autodesk.
Ryan Brown
Technical Solutions Engineer
Ryan has over 12 years of experience in the water, wastewater and stormwater industry, focusing on hydraulic modeling for design, analysis, and other digital applications of water, wastewater, and stormwater-related data systems.