Zoe Bezpalko
Senior Sustainability Strategy Manager, Product Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
Zoé Bezpalko is an environmental engineer, designer, and leads the Autodesk Design & Manufacturing sustainability strategy, where she develops technology to help customers reduce the environmental footprint of their design and make processes.
Jay Ruckelshaus, PhD
Head of Climate Strategy, Gravity
Jay Ruckelshaus, PhD leads Climate Strategy at Gravity, a leading carbon and energy management platform. His expertise across policy and climate helps Gravity’s global customers measure, report, and reduce their emissions using cutting-edge software.
Greg Paulsen
Director of Applications Engineering and Marketing, Xometry
Greg Paulsen leads the Applications Engineering Team at Xometry and is an expert in all things manufacturing, from 3D printing to CNC machining, injection molding, and beyond. His passion lies in helping Xometry customers design for manufacturing.
James Mann
Customer Advocacy Manager, Autodesk
James is a customer advocate in the Customer Engagement organization at Autodesk. He leverages industry experience and customer meetings to offer insight and customer perspective to the product development teams. James’ specific product focuses are Configurations and Fusion Drawings.