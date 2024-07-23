WEBINAR

How to Build a Futuristic City from the Ground Up in Maya

Image courtesy of Out Left Productions

Speakers

Darko Mitev

CG Supervisor & Art Director, Out Left Productions

Darko Mitev is a highly skilled 3D generalist from Macedonia. With over 12 years of experience, he has worked at studios worldwide, including Sunrise Animation, Axis Animation, Sehsucht, Alt VFX, FX3X, Brown Bag Films, and Windmill Lane.

Richard Keane

Writer, Director & Producer, Out Left Productions

Richard Keane is an award-winning filmmaker who writes, directs, and produces both animated and live-action projects. In 2015, he founded the Dublin-based animation studio Out Left Productions.