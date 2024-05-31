.

Speakers

Brianna Grimm

Technical Solutions Executive, AEC+O

With over 4 years at Autodesk, she's focused on Architect & Owner solutions. A Licensed Architect from Colorado with a Masters from Kansas State Univ. and 8+ years' experience, she excels at bringing customers' ideas to life!

Ryan Truxal

Technical Solutions Executive

At Autodesk for 5 years, specializes in BIM 360/ACC products, design to construction. A Structural Eng. Masters holder with a 10-year stint in concrete construction in CO. A devoted Revit user, he collaborates with stakeholders to ensure timely project completion.

Louisa Holland

Technical Sales Specialist

Civil Engineer from Univ. of Wisconsin, Lou has been with Autodesk since 2013. She co-authors Mastering Civil 3D books, is a top-rated Autodesk University speaker, and is passionate about maximizing user benefit from Autodesk products, particularly BIM Collaborate Pro.