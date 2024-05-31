.
.
.
.
.
Brianna Grimm
Technical Solutions Executive, AEC+O
With over 4 years at Autodesk, she's focused on Architect & Owner solutions. A Licensed Architect from Colorado with a Masters from Kansas State Univ. and 8+ years' experience, she excels at bringing customers' ideas to life!
Ryan Truxal
Technical Solutions Executive
At Autodesk for 5 years, specializes in BIM 360/ACC products, design to construction. A Structural Eng. Masters holder with a 10-year stint in concrete construction in CO. A devoted Revit user, he collaborates with stakeholders to ensure timely project completion.
Louisa Holland
Technical Sales Specialist
Civil Engineer from Univ. of Wisconsin, Lou has been with Autodesk since 2013. She co-authors Mastering Civil 3D books, is a top-rated Autodesk University speaker, and is passionate about maximizing user benefit from Autodesk products, particularly BIM Collaborate Pro.